By DERRICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

Vihiga County Assembly on Thursday impeached Deputy Speaker Nixon Butiya, barely a week after withdrawing a similar move against Governor Wilber Ottichilo.

Mr Butiya was impeached after 31 MCAs voted in favour of the motion, replacing him with Jepkoyai Ward MCA Zachariah Murefu.

Six other ward representatives abstained from voting, saying the matter was pending in court after Mr Butiya filed an application.

However, he did not get orders and the matter will come up for ''inter-partes'' hearing on April 21.

ACCUSATIONS

The motion was sponsored by Tambua Ward MCA Manoah Mboku. Mr Mboku accused Mr Butiya of abuse of office, bias, incompetence and usurping the powers of the chairman of the committee on selection.

Advertisement

"He has failed to provide leadership and uphold basic principles of integrity. He, as the deputy speaker, chairs the Liaison Committee but failed to guide the chair of the committee on selection on ethnic diversity," Mr Mboku told the assembly.

Speaker Hasna Mudeizi said: "I confirm there is a petition against his impeachment in court. However, the court only certified the application as urgent and gave 14 days period to file a response," she said.

LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Mr Butiya's ouster follows the removal of Moses Opole and Victor Ijaika as majority leader and majority whip, respectively, on Wednesday.

Mr Butiya, Mr Opole and Mr Ijaika were in the frontline in pushing for Mr Ottichilo's impeachment.