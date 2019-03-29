By DERICK LUVEGA

Vihiga County will build a Sh80 million official residence for the governor in a bid to beat the June 30 deadline when house allowances for governors, their deputies and county assembly Speakers will be scrapped.

Governor Wilbur Ottichilo Thursday launched the building of the house and another posh one for the deputy governor which will cost Sh55 million to build.

The governor's official house will sit on a two-acre piece of land bought for Sh23.9 million in Endeli, Sabatia.

The deputy governor’s house is being constructed in Solongo, Chavakali while the Speaker’s will be built at a later date.

Dr Ottichilo asked the contractor, Mr Judas Ekero, to speed up the work to ensure the houses are ready by June 30.

SRC CIRCULAR

A circular by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) notes that governors, their deputies and assembly Speakers will lose house allowances on June 30 this year.

The circular requires that official residences should be ready by then.

"From July 1, the governor's, their deputies and speakers will not have house allowances,” said Dr Ottichilo.

He went on: "We will not have a place to live and sleep in from July 1. The contractor should work day and night to ensure that I settle into the house on 1st July. If not, this will push me to go and stay in Bunyore yet I am not a Bunyore governor," he added.

PRIVATE HOME

Dr Ottichilo's home is in Emanyinya, Emuhaya. But he has in the past said his home will remain private while the official residence, an equivalent of a state house, is expected to host public events and other functions.

The governor currently stays at Sosa Cottages, where the county government pays rent of over Sh1 million annually.

His deputy stays in Kisumu and the costs are equally met by the county government.

Dr Ottichilo defended the mega projects that will cost millions of tax payers’ money.

"This house is similar to State House in Nairobi. It will serve as a monument for generations to come in addition to opening up this village," he said.