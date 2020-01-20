By DERICK LUVEGA

Seven members of the same family are admitted to Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale after they were taken after drinking sour milk which they bought from a local dairy for their dinner on Sunday night.

The seven, a father, mother, their four children and a grandchild from Visiru village took the meal before going to bed.

But they woke up to severe stomach aches, bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Speaking to journalists at the hospital, Mr Lwangu Mbogo, the father, said they bought the milk on Sunday evening.

"After spending much of the day in church, I advised my wife to get us some sour milk for a quick dinner. She bought three cups which we took with ugali," Mr Mbogo said from his hospital bed on Monday morning.

He narrated that at around 2am, one child woke up complaining of a stomach ache and vomiting.

Mr Mbogo said he was the second one to experience the problem and soon after, the rest of his family started showing the same symptoms.

He said they had to bear with the pain until Monday morning when a neighbour rushed them to hospital.

Dr Arnold Mamadi, the chief health officer at the hospital, confirmed that they had received seven patients from the same family suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting and complaining of severe stomach aches.

He noted that they were attended to and are currently admitted to the hospital for further observation as doctors determine the cause of their illness.