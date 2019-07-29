Vihiga man hacks wife to death, hangs himself  

Mr Olocho said that the man's body was found hanging from the roof.

By DERRICK LUVEGA

Residents of Elukui village in Vihiga County, are in shock after a 30-year-old man hacked his wife to death before hanging himself on Monday.

Sammy Muhanji is said to have hacked his 27-year-old wife using a machete.

Tongoi Chief Ineah Olocho said the man abandoned the machete he had used to kill his wife near a river is the neighbourhood.

Two Bibles, a bloodstained vest, women’s undergarments, a hat and two photographs were also found by the river bank.

Mr Olocho said the two were newly married and had no children.

"I was alerted by residents that a panga, a knife, two Bibles, a vest, women’s undergarments, a hat and two photographs were found near a river and," said Mr Olocho.

"We called the police and went to the assailant’s home where we found the door locked from inside,” said the administrator.

“Police broke the door and found the woman’s body, which had several deep cuts, lying in a pool of blood," he added.

Mr Olocho said that the man's body was found hanging from the roof.

"We suspect the man killed his wife before committing suicide," the chief said.

The official said cases of murder are on the rise in the area and urged locals to stop abusing alcohol and drugs.