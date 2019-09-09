By DERICK LUVEGA

Police in Vihiga County are investigating a case in which a secondary school teacher committed suicide on Sunday by setting himself ablaze in his house in a suspected case of depression.

County Police Commander Hassan Barua said Mr Daniel Ingoro, a Biology and Geography teacher at Hobunaka Secondary School due for retirement in six months.

BOUGHT PETROL

Mr Barua said the victim was seen buying petrol from a nearby petrol station. He is said to have locked himself in his house and set it ablaze on Sunday evening.

Mr Barua said the teacher divorced his wife 40 years ago and never remarried.

"Witnesses informed us that he had bought petrol and locked himself in the house before setting it on fire," Mr Barua said on Monday.

Hobunaka Secondary School head teacher William Sunguti said the school is in shock.

He said Mr Ingoro, who was due to retire in February next year, prayed for the school after a staff meeting on Friday.

"After the prayer closing a staff meeting, he prayed and left for home. He did not show any signs of depression," said Mr Sunguti.

He described the teacher as a reserved man who shared his issues with only a few people.

Vihiga branch Kuppet Executive Secretary Nebert Isambe said: “It is unfortunate we have lost our member, there are speculations that he took his life, we urge teachers to share the challenges they are facing."