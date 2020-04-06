900 bags of illegal sugar destroyed in Wajir

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Authorities in Wajir County have destroyed contraband sugar worth Sh1.8 million following a court order.

The 900 bags of 25-kilogramme sugar were seized earlier this year by a multi-agency team in Wajir South Sub-county.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Wajir South Deputy County Commissioner Elvis Korir warned that the government won't spare those dealing in illicit trade.

"We want to send a message to all those taking part in illegal smuggling that the government is on high alert and we won't allow this to continue," he said.

Mr Korir said the government is on the lookout for smugglers who have continued to take part in the business despite warnings.

He noted that the illegal trade was benefiting individuals who are out to destroy the county's economy by evading taxes.

Advertisement

He further stated that Wajir County shares a porous border with Somalia, thus making it easier for smugglers to sneak in the illegal products without detection.

"We have a porous border in both Wajir South and Wajir East which has made it difficult for security agencies to man all the entry points into the country, but we will not hesitate to destroy the products anytime we come across them," he said.

Mr Korir said that the smuggled goods could also be used to finance terrorism within and outside the country.

The administrator called on residents to refuse to buy smuggled products while also reporting those taking part in the trade.

"These people can't do this business without the locally available market and we are calling upon the residents to be patriotic and be on the forefront in the fight against contraband goods," he said.