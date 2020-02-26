Wajir County Commander Thomas Ngeywa Wednesday said the two groups disagreed over the watering point before a fight broke out on Tuesday.

Two people were critically injured and were airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Calm has returned in Arbeqarmso following a fight between two clans over a watering point.

The incident left one person dead and 18 others injured.

Two people were critically injured and were airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Wajir County Commander Thomas Ngeywa Wednesday said the two groups disagreed over the watering point before a fight broke out on Tuesday.

"One clan felt aggrieved after another group decided to water their animals in a water point meant for goats,” Mr Ngeywa said.

The police boss said the rival groups descended on each other using swords and pangas.

Advertisement

However, Mr Ngeywa said calm has been restored following a security meeting with residents.