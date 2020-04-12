Reports say the two spent a night in Leheley which is a few kilometres from Wajir town before taking breakfast at a local hotel in town.

Wajir County has since stepped up its Covid-19 control measures following reports that the two passengers from Mandera who tested positive for the virus made a stopover in the county.

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has barred movement of people in and out the county in a bid to strengthen the fight against novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

This move comes a few days after the two neighbouring counties of Isiolo and Mandera Counties barred the entry of vehicles and persons into and out of their counties.

Mr Abdi said that no private or public service vehicles will be allowed into and out of the county except those offering emergency services and cargo vehicles, which will only be allowed to carry three people at a time.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Mr Abdi who co-chairs the county emergency response committee warned that those who defy the directive will be arrested and forced into quarantine at their own cost.

“We will not allow the entry of any PSVs and private vehicles from all the neighbouring counties after the next 24 hours and we are asking those planning to travel here to stay wherever they are, “said Mr Abdi.

Advertisement

The directive comes into effect beginning Sunday evening.

Wajir County has since stepped up its Covid-19 control measures following reports that the two passengers from Mandera who tested positive for the virus made a stopover in the county.

Reports say the two spent a night in Leheley which is a few kilometres from Wajir town before taking breakfast at a local hotel in town.

Usually, vehicles travelling from Nairobi to Mandera make stopovers in Wajir which puts the County at great risk.

Mr Abdi further stated that in an effort to improve the county preparedness for the coronavirus, they had come up with other additional measures including the procuring of essential hospital equipment which include seven ICU beds, seven ventilators, six bedside oxygen monitors, two cardiac monitors and 100 hospital beds.

Other equipment include: 1,000 hand sanitisers, 50 thermal guns, 60 spray pumps, aprons and facemasks.

The governor also directed the traders from Soko Mjinga market which seats in Wajir town to relocate to a new market to help ease congestion in the market.

Mr Abdi expressed his concern over failure by the residents to adhere to the rules set aside against the spread of the virus saying it was a ticking time bomb.

He stated that his administration will step up their community sensitisation efforts to reach the grassroots in a bid to ensure the residents take the virus with the seriousness it deserves.

The governor said that in an effort to motivate the community health volunteers, the county will provide them with a monthly stipend of Sh5,000.