By BRUHAN MAKONG

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will help stop graft and promote equity in counties, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi has said and rallied residents to support it.

Mrs Gedi said the BBI, whose report President Uhuru Kenyatta launched on November 27, will ensure transparency and accountability in counties.

She said it will also help promote oversight and address corruption in a country that is in a "total mess".

"If we support the BBI, all the monkey business we see in counties will end," she said.

While highlighting the case of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who was arrested and charged over loss of Sh357 million, added, "We want a governor who misuses county funds and resources to be held accountable."

LEADERSHIP

Mrs Gedi further called on the President to ensure men and women are equally represented in all levels of leadership.

She said the community fully supports the BBI because it advocates for inclusivity and representation of minority groups through leadership positions.

"We don't want majority communities to take everything from governor to senator to woman rep. We want the minorities to also have a seat at the table," she said.

REFERENDUM

Regarding implementation of recommendations of the BBI Taskforce, the lawmaker said called for a referendum for citizens to make their own decisions.

"Since this report is based on a decision from wananchi, we need it taken back to them to decide the way forward, " she said.