By BRUHAN MAKONG

A man from Kibera in Nairobi who hurled a tear gas canister at a crowd during an Inua Mama rally in Wajir has been released on a Sh500,000 bond by a Wajir court.

Mr Ali Yasin Mohamed appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mugendi Nyaga on Monday and was charged with two counts for disrupting the event on November 29, 2019 at Qorahey grounds.

The first count stated that Mr Mohamed committed a terrorist act by throwing a teargas canister at the congregation with full knowledge that the same would emit smoke and ignite the gas cylinders that were around, hence causing the destruction of property and threatening the lives of people.

On the second count, the suspect was charged with creating disturbance in a public gathering by throwing a teargas canister, causing panic and disruption of a public gathering.

Mr Mohamed pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The case will be mentioned on December 23 while the hearing has been slated for January 13, 2020.

Mr Mohamed is said to have flown to Wajir together with three others from Nairobi before committing the act.

His three accomplices are still at large after they fled during the chaos that disrupted the event for close to 20 minutes.