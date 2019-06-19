Seven officers died on Saturday after their vehicle run over an explosive between Kharof Harar and Konton centre.

By MANASE OTSIALO

A police officer who went missing Saturday after a vehicle he were travelling in was hit by an explosive has been found, officials said Wednesday.

Wajir County police boss Stephen Ngetich said the officer was found in Konton by locals.

Mr Ngetich said the policeman was taken to Wajir County Referral Hospital for medical attention.

Two others, who sustained serious injuries, were airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment on Saturday night.

“We have already buried the local officers according to Islam doctrine. Three other bodies were flown to Nairobi on Saturday,” said Mr Kibaara.

RAIDED

He, however, denied allegations that the affected officers were recently deployed in the area and did not understand the terrain.

On Thursday, Konton centre was raided by suspected Al-Shabaab militants who were said to have kidnapped three National Police Reservists.