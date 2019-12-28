By BRUHAN MAKONG

Two security officers have been while seven were seriously injured after their vehicle ran over a homemade bomb in Khorof Kharar, Wajir County.

The Special Forces (SF) officers were on a routine patrol on Friday when the incident happened.

Wajir County Police Commander Thomas Ngeywa said that the incident happened around 4pm.

"I can confirm that our officers who were on a routine patrol were seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in hit an IED that had been planted along the route," said Mr Ngeywa.

This incident comes barely five days after security officers who were on a routine foot patrol in Kutulo escaped unhurt after a homemade bomb that had been planted along Tarbaj-Kutulo road exploded.

WORKERS ABDUCTED

Nine days ago, four construction workers were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Wel Garas, Wajir East.

The victims were building a road Riba and Konton when they were abducted.

However, one of the four victims, a driver managed to escape from the assailants.

On December 7, eleven people lost their lives while six escaped with minor injuries after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus.

Among the victims were eight Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers stationed in Elram in Mandera who were returning to their workstations. Other victims included a teacher, a doctor and another person who is yet to be identified.