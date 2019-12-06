Several people feared dead in Wajir bus attack

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Several people are feared dead after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud in Wajir County.

Wajir County Police Commander Stephen Ng'etich confirmed the incident but could not give the exact number of casualties.

Mr Ng'etich said a team of special forces that been dispatched to the scene.

“I can confirm that a group of armed men ambushed a bus that was travelling to Mandera this (Friday) evening, we are yet to get information on the number of casualties,” he said. The Madina Bus was attacked at around 5pm.