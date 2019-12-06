Several people feared dead in Wajir bus attack
Several people are feared dead after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud in Wajir County.
Wajir County Police Commander Stephen Ng'etich confirmed the incident but could not give the exact number of casualties.
Mr Ng'etich said a team of special forces that been dispatched to the scene.
“I can confirm that a group of armed men ambushed a bus that was travelling to Mandera this (Friday) evening, we are yet to get information on the number of casualties,” he said. The Madina Bus was attacked at around 5pm.
The attack comes barely a month after Al-Shaabab militia attacked Dadajabula Police Station in Wajir in an attempt to free two terrorists who were being held at the station.