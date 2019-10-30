By MANASE OTSIALO

Somalia-based rag-tag militia Al-Shaabab on Tuesday evening staged an attack on Dadajabula Police Station in Wajir, some 683 kilometres from the capital Nairobi.

A local administrator told the Nation that the gunmen attacked the station located 13 kilometres from the Somalia border with heavy artillery, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

The government official, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to issue media statements, said the attackers stormed the station after two members of the terrorist group were arrested and locked up.

A police source said the station was holding two terror suspects and the attackers were on a rescue mission.

RESCUE SUSPECTS

"The attack was about rescuing two Al-Shabaab suspects we were holding at the station," he said.

A police brief sent to Vigilance House and seen by the Nation says the attackers, who were chanting in Somali, struck at 8pm as it rained heavily.

"It was dark and the officers dispersed in different directions from the camp and exchange of fire ensued," the statement reads in part.

Locals say heavy gunfire rent the air for more than 20 minutes as the officers and Kenya Defence Forces attempted to stop the gunmen.

“Heavy gunfire reported in Dadajabula, Wajir South… heavy barrage of artillery and RPGs reportedly being fired as security forces including the military battle with attackers,” Ali Awdoll tweeted.

When the guns fell silent, the attackers had killed the suspects and two police officers and a reservist were injured.

"We suspect the attackers killed the suspect in custody to conceal some information about Al-Shabaab," said the source.