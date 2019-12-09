By BRUHAN MAKONG

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has called on the national government to equip and train the National Police Reservists (NPRs) operating along the country’s borders to enable them combat terrorism.

Speaking to journalists in Wajir town on Sunday, Mr Abdi said that NPRs play a crucial role in the fight against terror since they live among the residents, adding that they also help in surveillance and information gathering.

"We appeal to the national government to provide adequate resources and support to our NPRs since they are always on the ground and often first responders during attacks," he said.

Mr Abdi urged the government to step up its efforts in the fight against violent extremism.

"Looking at these attacks, it is clear that the government is not doing enough and needs to change its approach by stepping up its efforts," he said.

The governor said that his administration will continue to complement government efforts by providing support to security agencies including facilitating their transport and helping meet their other needs.

“As a county, we will help wherever we can to ensure our gallant soldiers have the capacity to respond to attacks quickly whenever they occur," he said.

His sentiments comes at a time when the county is mourning the deaths of 11 people who lost their lives after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a bus along a lonely stretch of the road between Kutulo and Wargadud.

Mr Abdi further called on the government to pursue the attackers who committed Friday's attack and bring all the perpetrators to book.

"We want the government to do whatever it takes to look for these guys wherever they are, even as far as Somalia, for justice to be done," he said.