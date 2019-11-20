By BRUHAN MAKONG

Police in Wajir County are holding a 26-year old man over the death of his wife, whose body was found hanging from a tree.

The body of Binta Abdi Abdullahi, 22, was found with a black headscarf wrapped around the neck, Habaswein divisional police commander (OCPD) Benjamin Kimwele said.

Mr Kimwele said chief Abdullahi Ismail Hassan reported the incident after a resident found the body on the tree in Meri location, Habaswein Sub-county early on Tuesday.

He said they visited the scene and found that the man, Mr Adan Ahmed Mumin, had moved the body to their house, raising suspicion.

STRANGULATION

The OCPD said that upon examining the body, they found a deep cut around the neck.

Mr Kimwele said the body was immediately taken to Dagahaley MSF Hospital mortuary for a postmortem to establish the cause of death.

He said that although Ms Abdullahi's death was earlier reported as a suicide, police arrested Mr Mumin as the postmortem found she was strangled to death.

“The results suggested the victim was killed so we had to treat her husband as the first suspect,” he said.

He added that witness accounts also pointed to the husband as the main suspect and that his actions depicted an attempted cover-up.