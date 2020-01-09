alexa 2 West Pokot students killed after car rolls into ditch - Daily Nation
2 West Pokot students killed after car rolls into ditch

Thursday January 9 2020

Two students died on Kapenguria-Sekerr road in

Two students died on Kapenguria-Sekerr road in West Pokot County on January 8, 2020, after a vehicle rolled into a ditch. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

  • The 14- and 17-year-olds had been heading to Mtelo Girls' and Sekerr secondary schools when the accident occurred.
  • The vehicle they boarded veered off the road and rolled into a ditch, as the driver ascended the sharp Sekerr kills.
OSCAR KAKAI
By OSCAR KAKAI
Two students were killed in an accident on Kapenguria-Sekerr road in West Pokot County on Wednesday.

The 14- and 17-year-olds had been heading to Mtelo Girls' and Sekerr secondary schools when the accident occurred.

The vehicle they boarded veered off the road and rolled into a ditch, as the driver ascended the sharp Sekerr kills.

“The pick-up they boarded was overloaded and had a mechanical problem. That is why it could not go up the sharp hill," West Pokot Base Commander, Mr Elijah Teeka, said, and urged drivers to be cautious.

A third passenger, a teacher at Sekerr Secondary School, was taken to Kapenguria Referral hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Teeka said the 17-year-old girl was the teacher's relative.

Police launched a search for the driver of the vehicle, who fled after the accident.

