By OSCAR KAKAI

Two students were killed in an accident on Kapenguria-Sekerr road in West Pokot County on Wednesday.

The 14- and 17-year-olds had been heading to Mtelo Girls' and Sekerr secondary schools when the accident occurred.

The vehicle they boarded veered off the road and rolled into a ditch, as the driver ascended the sharp Sekerr kills.

“The pick-up they boarded was overloaded and had a mechanical problem. That is why it could not go up the sharp hill," West Pokot Base Commander, Mr Elijah Teeka, said, and urged drivers to be cautious.

A third passenger, a teacher at Sekerr Secondary School, was taken to Kapenguria Referral hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Teeka said the 17-year-old girl was the teacher's relative.

