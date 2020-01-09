2 West Pokot students killed after car rolls into ditch
Two students were killed in an accident on Kapenguria-Sekerr road in West Pokot County on Wednesday.
The 14- and 17-year-olds had been heading to Mtelo Girls' and Sekerr secondary schools when the accident occurred.
The vehicle they boarded veered off the road and rolled into a ditch, as the driver ascended the sharp Sekerr kills.
“The pick-up they boarded was overloaded and had a mechanical problem. That is why it could not go up the sharp hill," West Pokot Base Commander, Mr Elijah Teeka, said, and urged drivers to be cautious.
A third passenger, a teacher at Sekerr Secondary School, was taken to Kapenguria Referral hospital with serious injuries.
Mr Teeka said the 17-year-old girl was the teacher's relative.
Police launched a search for the driver of the vehicle, who fled after the accident.