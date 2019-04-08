By OSCAR KAIKAI

Moi Masol Academy in Akiriamet, which was closed after it was vandalised by bandits 13 years ago, will be reopened after it received Sh62 million from the European Union.

The school was established in the 1980s by former President Daniel arap Moi along the volatile Turkana and Pokot border to foster peace among the two warring communities.

The area was a battlefield in the 1980s and 1990s pitting residents against warriors from neighbouring communities.