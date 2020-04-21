Chesogon disaster: guns missing after floods

By OSCAR KAKAI

More by this Author

By EVANS KIPKURA

More by this Author

Eighteen guns and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition are missing after flash floods and mudslides swept away the Chesogon police post along the Elegyo Marakwet-West Pokot border over the weekend.

Four officers were critically injured and one is still missing.

The station, which was among key installations destroyed by the floods after heavy rains, was left an unrecognisable shell of itself, with only debris standing guard.

Bullet-proof vests were also found hundreds of metres away.

A police report seen by the Nation indicates that 17 G3 and one AK47 riffle are missing together with 1,260 rounds of ammunition had been swept away when disaster struck on Saturday.

West Pokot County Police Commander Jackson Tumwet warned the public against taking advantage of the floods to take the firearms.

Advertisement

He also advised locals to surrender the guns to their chiefs in case they found them.

Some of the residents said the government should ensure it recovers the guns as they could fall in the hands of bandits.