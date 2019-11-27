Kenya Red Cross West Pokot branch chairperson Robert Katina said other figures are exaggerated.

Nine people are missing in Tamkal and three at Parua, Red Cross officials said.

Humanitarian assistance to victims of West Pokot landslides has been hampered after the vital Muruny Bridge that connects Marich and Sigor collapsed on Wednesday.

The bridge collapsed under the weight of a truck that was ferrying sugar. Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

Many motorists were left stranded and aid agencies, who were en-route to distribute food and non-food items to the affected families had to cut their journey short.

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers airlifted relief supplies to Tamkal where some of the survivors are camping.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Red Cross said Wednesday that it has recovered 35 bodies following the tragedy and that 12 people are still missing.

Nine people are missing in Tamkal and three at Parua, a senior Red Cross official based in West Pokot said.

The official said other figures are exaggerated.

The county government had put the figure of the victims at 58.

The official added that the rescue efforts are ongoing.

He said Chepera Bridge has also been destroyed by flood waters hindering the rescue mission.

"Our volunteers and residents are forced to carry relief items on their heads,” said the official.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo appealed to the military to assist locate missing victims and repair damaged bridges.

"Families are agony and want to bury their loved ones," said Prof Lonyangapuo.

Some of those who have donated humanitarian aid to the affected people include, the Kenya Pipeline Company, Al-Khair Foundation and employees of KapeMatt supermarket.