By OSCAR KAIKAI

Business people in Kapenguria town are counting losses after four vehicles and property worth millions of shillings were reduced to ashes on Monday night.

The fire, which started at 10pm, also burnt three West Pokot County government vehicles and one belonging to the national government.

Business premises including M-Pesa shops, food kiosks, salons and retail shops were also destroyed.

The West Pokot County fire brigade, however, managed to put off the inferno.

Ms Eliza Cherop said they were woken up by residents only to find the fire consuming their shops.

“We had retired to bed when we heard neighbours shouting, we rushed to the scene only to find our shops burning,” said Ms Cherop.

She said the residents were unable to salvage anything from the burning buildings.

“I have lost property worth Sh400,000,” said Ms Cherop.

EXPLOSION

Nominated Member of West Pokot County Assembly Elijah Kasheusheu urged the county government to ensure that there is a fire engine in Kapenguria town. “There is need for fire station in the area,” he said.

West Pokot Sub County Police Commander Julius Kymbule said they were investigating the cause of the fire.