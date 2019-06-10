By OSCAR KAKAI

More by this Author

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo’s security detail has been reinstated, eight months after it was withdrawn.

The State withdrew the governor’s personal and home bodyguards after he freed a boda boda rider who had been arrested by police at Safari Park area and removed spikes at a road block along the Kapenguria-Lodwar highway.

After the incident the governor went into hiding after police officers sought to arrest him.

But through his lawyer Peter Wanyama, the governor filed an application at the Kitale High Court to stop his impending arrest.

Justice Hillary Chemitei stopped his planned arrest and lock-up.

COURT ORDER

The court also gave him a Sh200,000 anticipatory bail.

The judge also ordered the reinstatement of Prof Lonyangapuo’s security detail but the State did not comply.

West Pokot County Police Commander Jackson Tumwet has now confirmed that the governor’s personal bodyguards and security personnel at home were reinstated one week ago.

“We have reinstated his security detail as from May 26, 2019. He will also choose his personal and home bodyguards,” said Mr Tumwet.

Speaking to the Nation in his office, Mr Tumwet said the governor, as an elected leader, is entitled to security.