Lonyangapuo sacks Losam Dispensary nurse for skipping work - Daily Nation
Lonyangapuo sacks Losam Dispensary nurse for skipping work

Tuesday January 21 2020

  • The governor said the nurse had neglected his duties at the expense of patients.
By OSCAR KAKAI
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo made an impromptu visit to Losam Dispensary on Saturday morning and sacked a nurse for being absent from work.

The dispensary is in a remote village in North Pokot near the Kenya-Uganda border.

The county boss, who arrived at the dispensary at 7.55am, found it closed.

“He (the nurse) is a joker. Sickness does not know weekends. On Monday, he should not step here because he prefers being at home than be working. You can’t lock a government facility this way,” he said.

The governor said the nurse had neglected his duties at the expense of patients.

"This person is behaving like a primary school teacher who goes home over the weekend forgetting that sickness does not know weekends. A nurse is paid over Sh100,000 per month. Well, too bad; job lost immediately," said Prof Lonyangapuo.

He further noted that last week, he dispersed four trucks of drugs and a water tank but health workers have failed to utilise them.

