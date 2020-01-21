Lonyangapuo sacks Losam Dispensary nurse for skipping work
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo made an impromptu visit to Losam Dispensary on Saturday morning and sacked a nurse for being absent from work.
The dispensary is in a remote village in North Pokot near the Kenya-Uganda border.
The county boss, who arrived at the dispensary at 7.55am, found it closed.
“He (the nurse) is a joker. Sickness does not know weekends. On Monday, he should not step here because he prefers being at home than be working. You can’t lock a government facility this way,” he said.
The governor said the nurse had neglected his duties at the expense of patients.
"This person is behaving like a primary school teacher who goes home over the weekend forgetting that sickness does not know weekends. A nurse is paid over Sh100,000 per month. Well, too bad; job lost immediately," said Prof Lonyangapuo.
He further noted that last week, he dispersed four trucks of drugs and a water tank but health workers have failed to utilise them.