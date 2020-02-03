By OSCAR KAKAI

One person has been injured and at least five houses destroyed following fresh landslides in Kongot village, Tapach Ward in West Pokot County.

Tapach MCA Timtim Korinyang said the victim, an elderly woman, was seriously injured during the Sunday incident and was rushed to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

He said she was covered by soil following the landslide that hit herhouse.

The fresh landslide hit before the victims of last November’s incident were fully settled.

It happened following a heavy downpour on Saturday night.

Last November’s landslides in Tapach, Nyarkulian and Tamkal villages claimed 43 lives according to the government.

Dozens were also injured.

CHILDREN UNHURT

The Tapach MCA said the woman who was injured on Sunday – identified as Cheptunyan Chemalitin – was with her grandchildren in the house when the landslide occurred but the young ones managed to escape unhurt.

"The woman, who is about 80 years old, was too weak to run away. She was covered by the mud and neighbours came to her rescue. They took her to Kapenguria Referral Hospital where she is recuperating,” he said.

He noted that some domestic animals were buried alive by the landslide.

A resident, Raphael Pkolowo, said close to 30 goats and cattle were buried by the landslide. He said they are now leaving in fear.