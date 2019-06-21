By OSCAR KAKAI

More by this Author

Tension remains high in Chesegon area near the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border after suspected bandits killed one person on Thursday afternoon and escaped with 25 cows.

West Pokot Deputy Sub-County Commissioner Were Simiyu said unknown number of assailants from ambushed the man who was grazing his cows and sprayed bullets on him.

The 35-year-old man died on the spot and the bandits drove the cows towards Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the official said.

"We are liaising with security team in Elgeyo-Marakwet to ensure the cows are recovered,” Mr Simiyu said, “police officers are on the ground to prevent retaliatory attacks.”

He added that police are searching for the bandits.

West Pokot residents led by Raymond Nyeris condemned the attack and accused the government of failing to provide adequate security to the locals.