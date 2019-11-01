By OSCAR KAKAI

Police in West Pokot have launched investigations into the killings of three people in separate incidents.

In the first incident Kelvin Itolovolia, a police officer, murdered his father in Chepkono, Pokot South using an arrow in a domestic dispute.

A police officer responding to a distress call from the victim’s house reported that Mr Itolovolia attempted to grab his gun and that he shot him in defence, killing him.

Confirming the incident, deputy county commissioner Frederick Kimanga said the father of the shot police officer travelled from Kakamega County to solve domestic issues with his son, which unfortunately turned tragic.

The slain police officer is attached at Chepkono police post.

"When he was being taken to Kapenguria Referral Hospital the killer cop died on the way," he said.

In another incident, police are investigating an incident where Benjamin Tirop, police inspector, who was attached to Tapach police post, Pokot South Sub-County was found dead inside a guest house in Makutano town in unclear circumstances.

Mr Kimanga said the police officer was found dead on his bed.

He said the police of officer was on duty the whole day manning the Kenya National Examination Council container at Tapach area.

"In the evening the police officer asked for permission to rush to Makutano town saying that he wasn't feeling well. He was granted permission to seek medical treatment only to be found dead on Friday morning in a guest house," he said.

Kimanga said the officer’s body was discovered when cleaners of the guest house were on duty.

The three bodies have been moved Kapenguria Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.