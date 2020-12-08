Why won't my pimples go away?

Doc, I have tried some creams like Betasone and Clozole b

Dr Flo,

What is the main cause of pimples on my face? I have tried some creams like Betasone and Clozole b, but they have failed.

Moses

Dear Moses,

Pimples are small swellings on the skin caused by blockage of skin pores by excess oil (sebum), dead skin cells and bacteria. Further irritation and/or infection can make the situation worse, causing more prominent swellings, some of which are painful, and which can heal with scarring. To manage the pimples, clean your face in the morning and before going to bed with warm water and a mild cleanser. Avoid scrubbing your face as it makes pimples worse. Also, eat a lot of vegetables and take a lot of water, and avoid picking or squeezing the pimples. Avoid touching your face and use sunscreen. See a skin specialist to get the specific treatment for the kind of pimples you have. And be patient: clearing pimples takes time.

Dr Flo

I need your help. Whenever I’m about to get intimate with my partner, I sweat a lot, and this affects me, and I end up losing my erection. What might be the cause and how do I treat this?

G K

Dear G K,

During sexual arousal, the blood vessels close to the skin dilate. This might lead to a red rash on the chest and back (or all over the body). In some people, this is accompanied by intense sweating. The rash and sweating may last throughout sexual activity. This occurs because of the hormones that are naturally released into the bloodstream, and it is not an illness. Another possible reason for the sweating could be performance anxiety.

Having a problem with achieving an erection once in a while is not a cause for concern. However, when it persists due to anxiety and stress, it would be beneficial to see a mental health professional.

It’s advisable to discuss your concern with your partner if you are in a committed relationship. Additionally, maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep (seven to eight hours a day), avoid alcohol and cigarettes, and find a way to manage stress. You may also benefit from pelvic floor exercises to strengthen the muscles in the pelvic region.

Dr Flo,

I have been having chest pains for more than two months now. They never really go away. Some times feel worse than others. It feels like it’s my heart, but after an echo stress test, the cardiologist ruled out this. I am fine to run, even though I have Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) and a slightly dilated left ventricle. Sometimes the pain is in the centre and sometimes it is more towards my left side. I am worried it might be something serious because I have had it for long. However, I have not had any other symptoms other than chest pain. Any helpful thoughts?

K W

Dear KW,

The heart has its electrical activity and, usually, one area produces electrical impulses that travel throughout the heart. This causes it to contract and pump blood (think of an internet hotspot). In SVT, there is an abnormally fast electrical impulse generated from somewhere in the upper chambers of the heart, causing the heart to pump too fast. It may come and go, lasting from a few minutes to several days. It is a concern if it is frequent, lasts for long or causes symptoms like lightheadedness, breathlessness, heart palpitations, chest pain, sweating or fainting. There are different types of SVT, and the possible causes include anxiety, fever, low blood levels, caffeine, some asthma medications, heart disease, thyroid disease, pregnancy, smoking, alcohol, cocaine and amphetamines.

It’s also good to note that chest pain can arise from any of the organs in and around the chest, including the lungs, the oesophagus and stomach, nerves, muscle and bone. For example, inflammation of the oesophagus (oesophagitis) can cause pain in the centre of the chest or towards the left side. The pain can be on and off and last for a long time. A full check-up to investigate all the possibilities would be advisable.

It would be good to do follow-ups with the cardiologist often, mainly because, in addition to SVT, you have an enlarged left ventricle. The cardiologist will also instruct you on some manoeuvres you can do to slow down your heart when you have SVT. Also, maintain a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grains, quit smoking, reduce alcohol intake, exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight and keep blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels in check.