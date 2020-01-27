Doc, what’s the best way to stop dandruff?

To be able to sleep well, get a daily activity schedule and stick to it, plan and eat healthy, balanced meals; take enough water during the day, not in the evening, to avoid going to the washroom a lot at night; exercise (preferably in the morning) and practise sleep hygiene.

Sleep hygiene refers to those practices that improve quality of night time sleep and contribute to alertness during the day. These include:

Make your bedroom a relaxing place with a good bed and find a way to block out noise and light, for example by using heavy curtains.

Sleep at the same time and wake up at the same time every day, whether it is a work day, weekend, leave day or holiday

Try to sleep when you are tired or sleepy, to avoid spending too much time awake, struggling to fall sleep. If you are unable to fall asleep after two or more minutes, wake up and do something boring or calming, with the lights dimmed, until you feel sleepy again. Avoid bright light and gadgets (like TV, computer and phone) or anything stimulating.

A well timed bath (one to two hours before bedtime) may help you sleep better.

Develop and follow a sleep time ritual, for instance, every day I shower at 9pm then I read a book for 30 minutes then I pray for 10 minutes in the dark in my bedroom before I get into bed.

Keep your day time routine the same, whether you had enough sleep or not. Hopefully, by evening, you will be tired enough to have a good night’s sleep. Avoiding your day time activities or sleeping during the day may worsen the insomnia.

Expose yourself to natural light during the day and keep the bedroom dark at night. The light and darkness will help your internal clock with the sleep-awake cycle.

Avoid using the bed or bedroom for work or watching TV, using the laptop or the phone.

Avoid caffeine or tea before sleep as they can be stimulating. Do not take a heavy meal just before bed time. Milk has tryptophan, a natural sleep inducer. Therefore, taking a cup of milk may be helpful. Also, avoid alcohol about four to six hours before sleep as it interferes with the quality of sleep.

Avoid sleeping during the day. If you have to, take one 20 to 30 minute day time nap before 3pm.

Do not look at the clock when you are unable to sleep. It adds to your stress and makes it more difficult to sleep. If this is a problem for you, hide the clock.

When you are stressed, the body releases hormones and other messengers to help you go into emergency action, the fight or flight mode. This can affect your ability to relax and sleep. If this happens for a short time, the body recovers quickly. If the stress goes on for long, then there can be a persistent problem, and other issues can develop such as digestive problems, obesity, muscle pains, chronic fatigue and reduced alertness.

To manage it, you need to learn how to manage stress and relieve tension. This includes relaxation exercises (like deep breathing, visualisation, meditation), exercise, resting, social support, healthy diet and making a plan to tackle the difficult situations. If the stress is persistent, it may be helpful to see a psychotherapist.