Doc, what’s the best way to stop dandruff?

Dandruff can affect other parts of the body except the scalp
Dr Flo,
I have a dandruff problem. I’ve tried many types of hair oil without a change. Is there a solution for this?
Alice
Dear Alice,
Dandruff, otherwise known as seborrheic dermatitis, is a skin condition that causes itching and flaky scales. It usually affects the scalp, but it can also affect other parts of the body. It has no exact known cause, but it can be affected by stress, having oily skin, having a fungal infection and also cold, dry weather. Some medical conditions and medicines can also trigger it. It worsens and gets better over time. You can use shampoos that have ketoconazole or selenium, zinc or salycilic acid. They are usually sold in pharmacies or can be prescribed by a doctor. Also, take a lot of water, and eat a balanced diet. And try not to scratch your scalp because it can lead to an infection. If it continues despite this, visit a skin specialist (dermatologist).
Dr Flo,
I’m 31 years old and I have a cold-like symptoms throughout the day. I can be well during a part of the day, but in the morning and when I’m going to bed I start sneezing and have a runny rose. I've tried taking cetrizine because I think its an allergic reaction, but I haven't gone for any medical tests. Kindly advice.
Munyao
Dear Munyao,
You most likely have allergic rhinitis. What this means is that your body’s immune process reacts quite strongly to dust, strong smells, pollen or cold. These are called triggers and they cause your respiratory system to overreact, causing the sneezing and a runny nose. When the nose is stuffy, many times it also causes a headache.
Allergic rhinitis is usually in the genetic make-up of a person, which means it can be passed from parents to children, and it also cannot be completely cured. It is also associated with other allergy conditions like allergic skin rashes, allergic cough, recurrent itching of the eyes (allergic conjunctivitis) and asthma. A person may have one or a combination of several of them. This cannot be cured, but it can be controlled by avoiding the triggers, like cold, dust, strong smells, pollen and smoke, and also by taking anti-allergy medicines.
Dr Flo,
How many hours of sleep would you recommend for one to maintain peak performance at work and in other areas of life? How can one cope with insomnia and stop late night TV watching? How can one manage stress?
Alnashir Walji
Dear Alnashir,
To be able to sleep well, get a daily activity schedule and stick to it, plan and eat healthy, balanced meals; take enough water during the day, not in the evening, to avoid going to the washroom a lot at night; exercise (preferably in the morning) and practise sleep hygiene.
Sleep hygiene refers to those practices that improve quality of night time sleep and contribute to alertness during the day. These include:
Make your bedroom a relaxing place with a good bed and find a way to block out noise and light, for example by using heavy curtains.
Sleep at the same time and wake up at the same time every day, whether it is a work day, weekend, leave day or holiday
Try to sleep when you are tired or sleepy, to avoid spending too much time awake, struggling to fall sleep. If you are unable to fall asleep after two or more minutes, wake up and do something boring or calming, with the lights dimmed, until you feel sleepy again. Avoid bright light and gadgets (like TV, computer and phone) or anything stimulating.
A well timed bath (one to two hours before bedtime) may help you sleep better.
Develop and follow a sleep time ritual, for instance, every day I shower at 9pm then I read a book for 30 minutes then I pray for 10 minutes in the dark in my bedroom before I get into bed.
Keep your day time routine the same, whether you had enough sleep or not. Hopefully, by evening, you will be tired enough to have a good night’s sleep. Avoiding your day time activities or sleeping during the day may worsen the insomnia.
Expose yourself to natural light during the day and keep the bedroom dark at night. The light and darkness will help your internal clock with the sleep-awake cycle.
Avoid using the bed or bedroom for work or watching TV, using the laptop or the phone.
Avoid caffeine or tea before sleep as they can be stimulating. Do not take a heavy meal just before bed time. Milk has tryptophan, a natural sleep inducer. Therefore, taking a cup of milk may be helpful. Also, avoid alcohol about four to six hours before sleep as it interferes with the quality of sleep.
Avoid sleeping during the day. If you have to, take one 20 to 30 minute day time nap before 3pm.
Do not look at the clock when you are unable to sleep. It adds to your stress and makes it more difficult to sleep. If this is a problem for you, hide the clock.
When you are stressed, the body releases hormones and other messengers to help you go into emergency action, the fight or flight mode. This can affect your ability to relax and sleep. If this happens for a short time, the body recovers quickly. If the stress goes on for long, then there can be a persistent problem, and other issues can develop such as digestive problems, obesity, muscle pains, chronic fatigue and reduced alertness.
To manage it, you need to learn how to manage stress and relieve tension. This includes relaxation exercises (like deep breathing, visualisation, meditation), exercise, resting, social support, healthy diet and making a plan to tackle the difficult situations. If the stress is persistent, it may be helpful to see a psychotherapist.
Send your medical questions to [email protected] for free expert advice