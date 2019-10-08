Alarm over new HIV cases among teens

Most of the babies saved get infected when they are between 10 and 19 years old.

Efforts to prevent mother to child HIV infections in Kenya could be futile as most of the babies saved get infected when they are between 10 and 19 years old.

A meeting of health stakeholders in Kenya last week, led by the National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop) were concerned with the increasing number of infections among adolescents in the country.

According to Kenya HIV estimates for last year, adolescents accounted for 15.5 per cent of the total new infections recorded in the country.

Most of these cases were of children saved from the virus through mother transmission. Nascop’s head, Dr Catherine Ngugi, said the worrying trend of 22 new HIV infections daily through mother to child transmission and the increasing number of adolescent pregnancies should be stopped, terming them “worrying” in the war against HIV.