Concern over food wastage

FAO report shows food is lost during production

At least 14 per cent of all food around the world is lost before it can be retailed, indicates a report by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Food is lost especially during the production process, and resulting in unnecessary wastage of land and water, pollution and emission of greenhouse gases, stated Qu Dongyu, the FAO Director-General in the report.

This is despite the fact that at least 820 million people around the world do not get food every day.

The wastage of food comes in focus even as Sustainable Development Goal number 12.3 envisions “halving by 2030 of per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and the reduction of food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses.”