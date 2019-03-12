Anomalies can be detected before birth

Just how prevalent are congenital anomalies in Kenya? Two radiologists –Dr Callen Kwamboka Onyambu of the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital, and Dr Norah Mukiri Tharamba, of Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital – sought to find out with a 2015 study at the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital.

For their study, they recruited 500 pregnant women, with a mean age of 28.2 years, who were getting routine obstetric ultrasounds.

Only two mothers were above 35, while one was below 20 years, and for most of the participating mothers, it was their first or second pregnancy.

Two mothers reported a previous pregnancy with a congenital anomaly and both said they were taking folate supplements prior to the current pregnancy.

Only three mothers had the first ultrasound done at between 10 to 14 weeks of pregnancy (at 10 weeks, anomalies such as anencephaly – a neural tube defect that occurs between the 23rd and 26th day after conception, leading to the absence of a major portion of the brain, skull and scalp – can be detected.

Most mothers (nearly eight in 10) had the first ultrasound done at between 28 and 41 weeks of pregnancy.

Fifteen foetal anomalies were diagnosed, indicating a prevalence of three per cent.

The most common foetal anomalies involved the head (nearly two per cent or eight babies), while the other anomalies detected (anomalies of the spine, pulmonary, bladder and kidney, and skeletal defects) affected less than one per cent of the foetuses.

Of the 15 foetuses that had congenital defects, six had multiple anomalies, one of the six pregnancies was terminated due to multiple anomalies (scoliosis, pulmonary hypoplasia, absent kidneys and bladder), some of which were fatal, and nine of the babies died within days of birth.

One foetus had stomach bubble anomalies, and the baby received corrective surgery, but died due to other complications.