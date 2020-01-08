Boost in war against TB

A total of 14 high endemic countries that will benefit

Kenya is among the top 14 high endemic countries that will benefit from a newly launched Stop Tuberculosis (TB) Partnership, the largest-ever call for proposals for affected communities and civil society grassroots organisations.

Globally, approximately 30 per cent of the 10 million people who developed TB last year did not access or receive proper care.

The proposals seek to reach key vulnerable groups in Kenya and other countries, including Tanzania. In the same year, 1.5 million people died from the disease, taking a toll on human and economic health in countries globally. Nearly 30 per cent of the new infections went undetected and unmonitored, however, and researchers are concerned that the TB epidemic will never be fully controlled until all infections are tracked and treated.

According to the Kenya National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Lung Disease Programme, Kenya is one of the 22 high burden TB countries that together account for more than 80 per cent of the world’s cases. Supported by USAid and the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, each grant will be between US$2.5 million (Sh254.3 million) and 15 million (Sh1.5 billion) to cover 12 months of activities.

The fund aims to address barriers in screening and treatment; promote community outreach, education and advocacy; organise legal responses to systemic discrimination; and facilitate monitoring of the TB response. The fund will also help to hold governments accountable to their commitments made in the United Nations declaration on TB.