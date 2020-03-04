Call for gender-specific drug prescriptions

Men and women have completely different biological features

Is it time medicine treated men and women differently? Men and women have completely different biological features and yet doctors prescribe the same drugs and doses to everyone, regardless of sex. The results, according to scientists can be damaging, even deadly.

It is for this reason the Kenya Medical Women Association is currently making plans to roll out a gender medicine curriculum to address health issues for both genders.

Association National President Dr Christine Sadia, said most women failed to recover from their ailments because the medicine given to them was often costumed-made for men. “Because of this, you find that medication either does not work as it should or is an overdose for women. The new curriculum will enable us to focus on both genders separately and, therefore, offer medical care that is most suitable,” she said.

Gender-specific medicine, which is often neglected, is the study of how diseases differ between men and women in terms of prevention, clinical signs, therapeutic approach, prognosis as well as psychological and social impact. Dr Sadia said in order to improve women’s health in the country, it was crucial to embrace gender medicine in hospitals.

“Men and women are different and this also applies to how they react to medication as well as how they present symptoms for similar diseases. The association is hoping the curriculum rollout will be impactful in reducing women’s mortality rates,” she added.

Despite efforts to raise awareness on diseases such as cervical cancer and other reproductive health issues, Director for the Centre for Excellence in Women and Child Health at Aga Khan University, Prof Marleen Temmerman, said there was still high stigma surrounding women’s health in the country that is consequently resulting in high mortality rates in women.

“Special attention must be given to the health needs and rights of women and adolescents girls, who belong to one or multiple disadvantaged groups, including those in the poorest households, and recognising the importance of introducing interventions to reduce inequalities,” she said.

HIGH MATERNAL DEATHS

Maternal deaths are among the highest leading causes of mortality for women in Kenya, with estimates from the United Nations showing the country is one of 21 states with a very high ratio of maternal deaths in the world.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, the country had a maternal mortality ratio of 362 deaths per 100,000 live births between 2007 and 2014.

Prof Temmerman, who was speaking during a public lecture, further noted there was still immense under-reporting by the media on issues such as gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies as well as access to contraceptives by young girls.

“Although there have been great initiatives by the government on women’s health through programmes such as Linda Mama and Beyond Zero Campaign, there is still more that can be done to ensure that women enjoy good health and are not dying from diseases or complications that can be cured or prevented,” she said.