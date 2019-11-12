Doc, can one increase penis size?

The average penis size is seven to 10cm in length and nine to 10cm circumference when flaccid

Dr Flo,

Is it possible medically for a man to increase the size of his penis without any side effects? If it is possible, how?

James

Dear James,

The average penis size is seven to 10cm in length and nine to 10cm circumference when flaccid and 12 to 16cm length and 12cm circumference when erect. Many people who feel they have a small penis usually have a size that is within the normal range. Increasing the size is only recommended for those with a flaccid penis of less than 4cm length or an erect penis of less than 7.5cm length. This decision should be made after consultation with a psychologist and a urologist. The only medical ways of enlarging the penis size is through surgery, use of prosthetic or vacuum devices, which should be done by a urologist. You should be careful with pills and other treatment methods that are usually advertised as they do not have proper scientific backing.

Dr Flo,

I’ve been experiencing pain in my hip joints periodically for the past nine years. Despite visiting big hospitals, the problem has been persistent. I have tested negative for arthritis. X-ray tests also confirmed I had no fracture or injury that could warrant such pain. The pain usually starts after standing for long periods of time. This has affected my productivity as I’m self-employed and I do manual jobs. What could be the problem?

Nathan

Dear Nathan,

The hip joint is a ball and socket joint with a cartilage cushion to reduce friction and surrounding ligaments, tendons and other soft tissues. If the joint itself has a problem, the pain tends to be on the inner aspect of the joint or in the groin. If the soft tissues surrounding the joint have a problem, the pain tends to be on the outer side of the joint.

Pain can occur due to inflammation in the joint (arthritis). This can happen due to wear and tear, due to a widespread inflammatory disease like rheumatoid arthritis (which is tested for in blood) or gout or due to infection or due to a previous injury. The pain can also be due to muscle strain, nerve problems, a tear in the cartilage or inflammation in the tendons and other soft tissues surrounding the joint. You may also have hip pain referred from a problem in the back.

An X-ray test is very good when looking for fractures and damage to the bone, but is not very helpful when you have soft tissue problems.

It would be advisable for you to see an orthopaedic specialist for thorough examination and an MRI scan of the back or the hips or both. To manage the pain, rest as much as you can and keep the lower limbs elevated when resting. You can use cold or warm packs to compress the area with the most pain. There are many medications to relieve inflammation and reduce pain. Corticosteroid injections can be used if necessary. Physical therapy that includes both stretching and strengthening exercises would also be helpful. Devices like crutches, a cane and back support may also be helpful. Depending on the cause of the pain, surgery may also be beneficial.

Dr Flo,

WHO statistics cite cancer as a leading killer disease. Prostate, cervix and breast cancers are the most common. Through early detection, oncologists say we can prevent the deadly cancer. What diet regimen should one follow for prevention? What cancer causing agents should one avoid? For example, red meat is cited as a culprit. What purpose does chemotherapy serve? Please shed light on this.

Walji

Dear Walji,

Non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of hospital admissions and deaths in Kenya and the world. Many of them, and cancers especially, do not have a specific cause. There is usually an interplay of different factors including genetics, body physiology, environmental and lifestyle contributions.

For prevention, you do not have control over some risk factors for non-communicable diseases like genetics and environment to a great extent. The top five risk factors that are modifiable (that we have control over) are excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and obesity. Healthy diets are well balanced meals with lots of whole grains, cereals, fresh fruits and vegetables. Avoid highly processed foods, sweetened drinks, foods with high sugar, salt and fat content and processed meats. Red meat is okay if taken twice a week at 1g per kg bod weight, lean (with the fat removed). If it is roasted over an open fire, then the risk is higher.

Most cancers can be treated if detected early, which is why regular check-ups are important. There are many types of cancer and they can attack any organ in the body. Some cancers cannot be screened, unfortunately. Every cancer that can be screened has tests that are specific for it for example Pap smear and HPV test for cervical cancer; stool tests and colonoscopy for colorectal cancer; breast exam and mammography for breast cancer; endoscopy for oesophageal cancer; low-dose CT scan for lung cancer; physical exam, PSA (prostatic specific antigen) and ultrasound for prostate cancer. The only examination that may detect a number of cancers is a PET-scan (Positron Emission Tomography), though it carries some risk, it may give you false positive results and it does not detect all cancers. The Kenya National Cancer Screening Guidelines, released in November 2018, are available online.

When cancer is diagnosed, there are several ways of treating it, depending on the type of cancer and the stage. These include chemotherapy (using drugs), radiotherapy (using radiation), hormone therapy and surgery.