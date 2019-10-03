Child deaths linked to birth control myths

Women in Marsabit are reported to be giving birth to between five and seven children

Myths and misconceptions surrounding modern contraceptives have been blamed for the high number of diseases among children in Marsabit County.

According to the county director of health services, Dr Boru Okotu, Marsabit has poor uptake of contraceptives. He said the region is rated 43rd countrywide in terms of counties which are risky for infant survival.