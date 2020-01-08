Children in danger over fossil fuels

Ministry links the particulate matter to indiscriminate burning of solid wastes

If fossil fuel emission is not controlled in the next couple of years, more people, particularly children, will suffer from diseases related to air pollution and other infectious diseases.

A report published in the journal Lancet stated that while air pollution affected every human, children suffered more because they absorbed more of the toxic air than adults due to the way they were made: their hearts beat faster.

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, air pollution has been implicated in low birth weight and chronic respiratory infections such as asthma. This is the air that arises from burning fossil fuels such as firewood and coal.