Free medical check-up for children

Research shows mortality rate still high

By Nation reporter

More than 3,000 children aged 0 to 13 years old are set to benefit from free medical screening and treatment, courtesy of a medical outreach programme by Dr Little Kenya, a non profit organisation.

The medical outreach programme, scheduled for November 15, will not only offer medical check-ups, but also educate community health volunteers on how to deal with chronic diseases like diabetes.

According to a research done by Kenya Medical Research Institute, the western part of the country still records a high child mortality rate, with one in every 19 children not reaching their fifth birthday.