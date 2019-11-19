Free medical check-up for children

Research shows mortality rate still high
By Nation reporter
More than 3,000 children aged 0 to 13 years old are set to benefit from free medical screening and treatment, courtesy of a medical outreach programme by Dr Little Kenya, a non profit organisation.
The medical outreach programme, scheduled for November 15, will not only offer medical check-ups, but also educate community health volunteers on how to deal with chronic diseases like diabetes.
According to a research done by Kenya Medical Research Institute, the western part of the country still records a high child mortality rate, with one in every 19 children not reaching their fifth birthday.
“Every child’s future is important and should be protected. We could have the next Eliud Kipchoge among the less privileged. Therefore, we are committed to ensuring every child has a chance to achieve their dreams,” said Dr Jeremiah Richard, founder of Dr Little Kenya, which has partnered with Nairobi and Kiambu county governments in previous outreach programmes.