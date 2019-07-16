Deadly price of motherhood

Women with preeclampsia should be followed up until blood pressure settles.

It had been more than six years since Fridah had her last baby. Having put the chapter of childbearing behind her, she was enjoying nurturing her own little ones and those of the church community. Fridah and her husband were part of the leadership that started our little community church, the New Valley Sabbath School. With a congregation of approximately 60, including children, the little church became a fortress for many, despite being a simple temporary mabati structure. While Fridah’s husband, the senior elder of the church, worked tirelessly with fellow elders to ensure the church thrived, Fridah found her mission in the children’s ministry. It was amazing how she dealt with the most difficult age-group, the pre-teens and early teens, with such grace and humility. Though she was soft-spoken by nature, she was amazingly firm and this trait served to shape the lives of the young ones she dealt with in a positive way.

I recall her husband regaling me with stories of how their little one came into the world on his own terms. Fridah was just 32 weeks pregnant when she woke up in the middle of the night in pain. There was no time to get her to the hospital where she had planned to deliver. They barely made it to the delivery room as her waters broke and the little one made a grand entrance at barely a kilogramme. While he battled for his tiny life in the newborn unit, Fridah battled preeclampsia. Despite the blood pressure swinging up and down, it was reassuring to know that the baby had been delivered and that her body could begin the healing process. Everyone was so focused on the baby that the mother missed out on getting adequate information concerning the preeclampsia.

INADEQUATE CARE

As the laboratory tests confirmed that there was no residual damage to her liver and kidneys, Fridah took her anti-hypertensive medication and channelled her energies to ensuring her little gift survived. She assumed things would settle down on their own. The little one thrived and went home, much to everyone’s delight. They handled the challenges of prematurity as they came and with time, he went on to prove his mettle by catching up with his peers by his first birthday. However, this was at a price. Fridah forgot about her own blood pressure issues.

Her post-partum follow-up and care was inadequate and since she did not feel unwell, she assumed her complications had resolved. What she did not know was that despite being “well”, her blood pressure remained consistently high, well after the post-partum period. It took nearly two years for this to be picked up during hospitalisation for a minor procedure.

The preeclampsia had long turned into chronic hypertension which had quietly but progressively damaged her kidneys. Though she took medication faithfully to manage the hypertension, it was too late. Her kidneys had failed irreparably. Her saving grace would be a kidney transplant.

Fridah had to start dialysis to cleanse her body of waste, excess fluid and salts. Twice a week, she made a date with the dialysis machine. For those two days, she could do nothing other than get to the hospital, do the preliminary tests and get hooked onto the machine for hours.

She would get home exhausted but she never complained. She had bad days when all she could do was sleep and she had better days which she did what she loved best. On a good day, she would still wake up early on Sunday morning to make it to choir practice at church. She would still hold her Sabbath school classes on Sabbath morning seated on a plastic chair, surrounded by her beloved charges.