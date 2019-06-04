DR FLO: Dealing with pain in heels

Dear WM,

You are most likely suffering from plantar fasciitis, which means inflammation of the fascia on the bottom of your foot.

The plantar fascia is like a sheet of fibrous tissue that connects the heel to the front of the foot, where the toes start. It supports the foot, and helps us walk by acting as a shock absorber. It can easily get injured or torn due to too much pressure on the feet. When this happens, there is pain, usually after starting to walk after sitting or lying down for long, or after being on your feet for long.

It is more common in those who are overweight or obese, those whose jobs require them to stand or walk for long durations of time, and in long distance runners. It can also occur during late pregnancy, and in those with flat feet or a high foot arch. Wearing shoes with poor arch support also contributes to the problem.

To manage it, reduce the pressure on your feet by reducing the walking and standing. You can stretch and massage your feet before getting out of bed in the morning and after being on your feet for long.

Wear shoes with a cushioning sole e.g. thick rubber sole or sneakers, and get shoes with good arch support. You can also get heel cushions from the hospital, a pharmacy or even the supermarket.

Painkillers can reduce the pain and inflammation. You can also see a physiotherapist to help with exercises for the feet and legs. In case you have tried all this and you are still in a lot of pain, you may require a steroid injection to the damaged area, which should be done by an orthopaedic specialist.

Other treatments that the orthopaedist may recommend include using splints, plantar iontophoresis (using an electric current to get an applied drug into the foot), extra-corporeal shock wave therapy and surgery.



Dr Flo, what is the cause of the stench/odour on my testicles and the dirty substance that comes out of them each time? Mark you I take at least two baths a day. It's not much smell, but it's disturbing. Joe



Dear Joe,

The most common cause of a bad smell from the testicles is accumulation of dirt and sweat in the folds of the scrotum, and this should resolve with good hygiene.

Other factors that may cause the smell include wearing tight clothing, wearing non-breathable fabrics, eating junk food or foods with strong smell. The smell and discharge may also be from an infection in the skin covering the scrotum, the nearby organs or the perineum (the area between the scrotum and the anus); or from an infection in the urinary/reproductive tract.

It is advisable to see a doctor for a urine test and examination of the substance coming from the testicles. Other tests may be done depending on the findings.

Treatment may include antibiotics, if there is an infection present. If there is an infection in the scrotal skin that is extensive (Fournier’s gangrene), sometimes surgery may be done to remove dead and dying skin.

Keep maintaining good hygiene, wear loose-fitting cotton clothing, and use boxers instead of briefs. Also keep your perineum clean and dry.



Send your medical questions to [email protected] for free expert advice