Help! I'm beginning to limp

Dear S A,

You are most likely suffering from plantar fasciitis, which means inflammation of the fascia on the bottom of your foot. The plantar fascia is like a sheet of fibrous tissue that connects the heel to the front of the foot, where the toes start. It supports the foot, and helps us walk by acting as a shock absorber. It can easily get injured or torn due to too much pressure on the feet.

When this happens, there is pain, usually after starting to walk after sitting or lying down for long, or after being on your feet for long. It is more common in those who are overweight or obese, those whose jobs require them to stand or walk for long durations of time, and also long distance runners. It can also occur during late pregnancy, and also in those with flat feet or a high foot arch. Wearing shoes with poor arch support also contributes to the problem.

To manage it, reduce the pressure on your feet by reducing the walking and standing. You can stretch and massage your feet before getting out of bed in the morning and after being on your feet for long. Get heel cushions or wear shoes with good arch support and a cushioning sole. Pain killers help to reduce the pain and inflammation. You can also see a physiotherapist to help with the exercises for the feet and legs. In case you have tried all this and you are still in a lot of pain, you may require a steroid injection to the damaged area, which should be done by an orthopaedic specialist. Other treatments that the orthopaedist may recommend include using splints, plantar iontophoresis (using an electric current to get an applied drug to get into the foot), extracorporeal shock wave therapy and surgery.