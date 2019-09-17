Doc, what's the remedy for smelly feet?

Dear A H,

The bad smell from your body or body odour is known as bromhidrosis. Everyone has body odour and it occurs due to the bacteria on the skin breaking down the acids in the sweat. It becomes significant after puberty due to development of the apocrine sweat glands. Men tend to have worse body odour than women because they tend to sweat more. If you sweat excessively, you may have more body odour, especially in the feet or armpits.

Body odour can be worse if you are obese; you take alcohol, spicy foods or garlic; if you are taking some medications such as antidepressants, or if you have some illnesses like diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease, some cancers. There is a rare genetic disorder called trimethylaminuria which causes someone to have a fishy odour.

To manage the body odour, shower daily, and if possible twice a day on hot days; wash your armpits thoroughly, if possible, with antibacterial soap; shave your armpits regularly, so that the sweat evaporates faster; dry yourself thoroughly with a clean towel; wear clean clothes and socks made of natural fibres like cotton, silk, wool; use a strong underarm antiperspirant/deodorant; use deodorant foot powder; wear open shoes or go barefoot as much as you can; use a pumice stone to clean off dead skin on the soles of the feet; and limit the amount of spices, onions, garlic, red meat, coffee and alcohol you consume.

You can also apply aluminium chloride solutions or 0.5 per cent glycopyrolate solution on your armpits and feet, preferably in the evening just as you are going to sleep, to reduce how much you sweat the following day. Some other procedures that can be done to the most affected areas include iontophoresis, which utilises an electric current that is run through the skin; use of anticholinergic medication; or by intradermal injection with botulinum. These should be done by a dermatologist. In severe cases, surgery may be done.

Please avoid formaldehyde as it causes irritation to the skin and eyes and is associated with cancers of the nose, throat and leukaemia.