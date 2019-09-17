Vaginal itch that won't go away? Here's why

Doctors have raised concerns about the number of women they are treating

It starts as an itch, some times pain or burning in the vagina. You might have a discharge with a foul smell. You go to the hospital, you’re treated and you go home.

A month later, the itch is back and so are the other symptoms. The doctor says you have bacterial vaginosis or BV. The treatment does not seem to work and the cycle continues.

Doctors have now raised concerns about the number of women they are treating for BV and why the treatment does not seem to be working.

They said despite the drugs developing a mild resistance, people should also watch their sexual behaviour.

Dr Nelly Bosire, a gynaecologist, told the HealthyNation the major cause of BV was imbalance in the natural environment of the vaginal canal and this explained the recurrence of the infection.

“The drug resistance could arise if one person is being treated often and not the partner. It is easier once a person has been diagnosed both partners are treated to avoid recurring,” Dr Bosire said.

That is why women need to know how to keep a balance.

FAKE DRUGS

According to Dr Bosire, consistent and frequent use of antibiotics can externally contribute to the recurrence of BV in women.

“We use antibiotics to treat so many things and once they enter the body, they circulate, killing essential bacteria. Antibiotics might end up killing other sets of bacteria, including the good ones, and a few of the bad ones that do not respond to antibiotics overgrow,” she said.

She said there were people with a special immune composition with specific antibodies (IGA) who are prone to BV. The antibodies protect secretory linings and are mostly produced in the reproductive tract (vaginal area).

“Some people have a defect in this particular antibody and its protective nature of keeping the bacteria in check is compromised. These people will always have BV and there is nothing they can do,” Dr Nelly said.

Dr John Ong’ech, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Kenyatta National Hospital said: “We are seeing some drugs, for instance, fake Augmentin in the market and once these are used, they can easily develop resistance and this can affect the treatment.”

The doctors said the resistance could be because of late treatment, sexual behaviour or fake drugs in the market.

BV is not a sexually transmitted disease, despite being an infection. Having several partners puts one at risk of getting the infection more frequently.

The condition is not usually serious, but should be treated because having BV makes women more vulnerable to sexually transmitted and urinary tract infections.

Some of the symptoms of the condition include having thin, grey, white or green vaginal discharge, foul smell vaginal odour, vaginal itching and burning during urination.

LOW IMMUNITY

However, a team of doctors in the US has introduced a new type of treatment (vaginal transplant) for vaginal infections. The treatment is aimed at boosting fluids, otherwise produced naturally by the vagina, to cleanse themselves.