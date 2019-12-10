The East African Legislative Assembly has adopted a report of the Committee on assessing levels of preparedness of Partner States in management of the epidemics. The House, in its debate, reiterated the need for the council of ministers to develop an EAC Policy on the management of infectious diseases in the region and to strengthen collaborative engagement with key stakeholders. The principal objective of the report was to assess the level of preparedness of the EAC Partner States in managing/containing the Ebola and Dengue fever epidemics and to explore possible sustainable interventions to combat these epidemics.