Agency warns of floods

The storm Kyarr has been building in the northern Indian Ocean

Kenyans should expect more floods as a tropical storm sweeps through Puntland and Somaliland in the coming days.

According to the Igad Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), the storm Kyarr has been building in the northern Indian Ocean and is expected to hit Somalia and Puntland this week.

The western side of the Indian Ocean has becomes warmer compared to the eastern side, and due to this a lot of rain will continue pounding East Africa.