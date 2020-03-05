Focus on cancer vaccine dosage

Study shows effectiveness of jab

Just one dose of the human papillomavirus vaccine is as effective as multiple doses for preventing some forms of cervical cancer, which can later develop into cervical cancer, a study has shown.

A study published in the journal Cancer analysed more than 133,082 women aged nine to 26, half of whom were unvaccinated, and the results showed those who received one, two or three doses of the HPV vaccine had lower rates of preinvasive cervical disease than adolescents who had not received the vaccine.

The teenagers who had not been vaccinated (about three per cent) got cervical diseases that could develop into cancer within five years since the study began.

Only 1.6 per cent of those who had got one jab, two per cent of those who got two vaccines and 1.9 per cent (three doses) developed cervical disease.

The researchers, from University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, wrote that they did not find significant differences among the vaccinated groups in terms of risk of preinvasive cervical disease for the youngest (less than 15 years old) and oldest age groups (20 years and older).

Dr Ana Rodriguez, the lead author of the paper, stressed the need to educate parents about vaccination and said: "This study shows the impact of vaccinating at younger ages and its lasting long-term protection against cervical cancer."

HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection, causes cancers of the cervix (mainly), anus, vulva and vagina for women. In men, it causes cancer of the penis.

Cancers caused by HPV are a great public health concern in Kenya. It is estimated that all cancers claim about 32,000 lives every year in the country.

The Health ministry reports that there are about 48,000 new cases of cancer, with cervical cancer being the most prevalent in women at (16 per cent), followed by breast cancer (11 per cent) and esophageal (nine per cent).