Fighting cancer drug resistance

Combination of drugs found to offer solution

A remedy for treatment resistance in patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) has been found, according to a study.

AML is one of the most common forms of blood cancer. This remedy has been discovered by a medical study in human blood cells that was performed at Karolinska Institutet and SciLifeLab, Sweden.

In the treatment of AML, one of the most commonly used drugs is Cytarabine (ara-C). But, the study noted that this treatment did not work on most patients.