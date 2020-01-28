Help! I quit smoking, but I’m having a hard time

Some ex-smokers develop a cough for several weeks up to a year after quitting smoking

Dr Flo,

I quit smoking in July last year. I had smoked for about 28 years. I was a heavy smoker, but I managed to do it cold turkey. My problem is that after one month of quitting, I started having a very irritating and persistent cough, but there is no blood in the sputum and no chest pains. At first, I thought it was experiencing acidity, but I suppressed it with antacids. Is this normal and if it is, for how long am I supposed to live with it?

Muturi

Dear Muturi,

Some ex-smokers develop a cough for several weeks up to a year after quitting smoking. This is usually a good thing, because it is a sign the respiratory system is recovering. Cilia are a protective barrier between the outside world and the delicate tissue of the lungs.

The bronchial tubes in healthy lungs are lined with a thin coating of mucus and cilia, which are small hairs that clean your airway by “sweeping” unwanted particles that have been trapped in the mucus layer back out. When the mucus reaches the throat, it is coughed or spat out or swallowed. Cigarette smoke has many damaging chemicals, one of which is tar, which stains the teeth, fingers, clothes and furniture. Tar slows down the motion of the cilia, leading to a build-up of mucus and other particles (smoke, dust, germs among others) in the lungs, which increases the risk of infection, bronchitis and cancer. When you stop smoking, cilia start working again to remove all the trapped mucus and other particles. This activity can trigger a cough that will go on until the lungs recover.

Since the cough has been present for a while, it is advisable for you to be reviewed by a doctor, to rule out any infections or any other causes of prolonged cough such as chronic bronchitis. In the meantime, stay well hydrated, take honey to ease the irritated throat and use a humidifier if your sleeping environment is very dry. Avoid cough suppressants unless the cough is really bad.

Dr Flo,

My body is always itchy for about 10 minutes after taking a cold shower. How can I stop this?

Naliaka

Dear Naliaka,

You have aquagenic pruritus, which means itching caused by water, a kind of allergy to water. Contact with water produces an intense itching of the skin, usually with a prickling sensation, without any observable rash or swelling. The symptoms can last anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours, and it usually resolves on its own.

There is no good reason why some people develop this problem, though sometimes it may be associated with some underlying blood conditions. Showering with hot water for some people actually prevents the itching because the heat affects the cells (mast cells) that trigger the allergic reaction. But, if you take a hot shower that is too hot and for too long, you can also get itching because of drying out of the skin.

You can use anti-allergy tablets and creams/lotions for the itching, like piriton, though they do not work very well. Avoid using harsh soaps for bathing or harsh detergents for your towels, because the chemicals in the soap can also cause the itching; and clean your towel regularly, like once or twice a week, to avoid growth of bacteria on a damp towel. The condition cannot be cured, unfortunately.

Dr Flo,

I started masturbating three months ago and it has become a habit. It’s affecting my sexual life as I cannot erect normally and I’m losing interest in girls. How can I fix this?

Robin

Dear Robin,

Masturbation is a common practice among both men and women, though it is more common in men. Due to the hormones released (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and testosterone), it has a pleasure and reward mechanism, it relaxes the mind, and also bonds a person with the experience. This can make it become a coping mechanism, which can lead to addiction. Excessive masturbation and addiction can lead to low self-esteem, depression, shame and guilt, anti-social behaviour, unrealistic sexual expectations due to use of pornography, loss of productivity because of using up a lot of time watching pornography and/or masturbating, relationship problems and genital irritation. It can also lead to watching more “hard-core” pornography and may lead to engagement in sexually deviant behaviour in a bid to get new exciting ways to get sexual pleasure. For some people, it can interfere with normal sexual relations.

To manage excessive masturbation, the first step is to acknowledge it is a problem then make deliberate efforts to stop it. It is best to get an alternative way to use your energy like exercise, creative arts or participating in volunteer programmes. Avoid being alone and interact with other people. Delete all pornographic material from your devices and, if possible, install a software to prevent access to unwanted sites, or one that notifies a trusted person which sites you are accessing. It is also beneficial to get psychological and social support. Therapy includes stress management, identification of triggers, coping mechanisms, behavioural modification, learning to replace mental imagery and couple therapy. Having a problem with achieving an erection once in a while is not a cause for concern. If it persists, it may be due to psychological issues caused by excessive masturbation, or relationship issues, performance anxiety, stress, anxiety, depression, among other reasons. As you deal with the masturbation and any other psychological issues, also maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, adequate sleep (seven to eight hours a day), avoid alcohol and cigarettes, and find a way to manage stress. You may also benefit from pelvic floor exercises: contract the pelvic muscles for about 10 seconds, 10 times in one set, six to 10 sets in a day. To identify the specific muscles, stop the urine mid flow when you are urinating.