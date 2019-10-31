Malnutrition concerns in coastal areas

Researchers say if fish caught nearby was diverted into their diets, there would be an improvement

Millions of people are suffering from malnutrition despite some of the most nutritious fish species in the world being caught near their homes, a new research published by Nature has shown.

Researchers found that children in many tropical coastal areas globally are particularly vulnerable and could see significant health improvements if just a fraction of the fish caught nearby was diverted into their diets as most of the micronutrients ‘slipped through the hands of malnourished people”.