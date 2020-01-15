Kangaroo care 'key to lower child deaths'

Survival increases by 30 per cent, shows study

Mothers can boost the survival chances of babies with low weight birth by holding them close to their bodies throughout the day.

This has been discovered by a new research by the Centre for Intervention Science in Maternal and Child Health at the University of Bergen.

According to the research findings, the Kangaroo care method is one of the most effective ways of minimising infant mortality rates. This care method involves holding the newborn tightly into the body with the help of a scarf or harness, during the first month, and preferably more than 12 hours a day.

“The chance of survival increases by as much as 30 per cent within the first month and by 25 per cent within the first six months,” Prof Halvor Sommerfelt, who led the study, said.

But, Prof Sommefelt said children under 1.8kg or underweight babies who exhibit signs of sickness must be treated at a hospital until their health situation is stable before a mother can engage the Kangaroo care method.