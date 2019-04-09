Kenya moves to resolve intersex conundrum

When a baby is born, the birth attendant (whether in hospital or at home) mentions its sex (boy or girl). Baby A was born at home, with both male and female genitals. The issue of whether Baby A was male or female, came up officially when Baby A’s mother took the baby to hospital for a check-up and failing to decide whether the baby was male or female, health workers put a question mark beside the option boxes for the sex markers (male or female) on hospital records.

Without a definite sex, the baby could not get a birth certificate, and without a birth certificate, the baby would later have difficulties getting other national identification documents, and be locked out of places where they are needed (such as to pursue education, use mobile money, register as a voter and vote or to access banking and other services).

Moreover, the baby was going to undergo “corrective” surgery that would assign Baby A a sex and in turn gender. (Unlike sex which is biological, gender is a social construct based on beliefs and stereotypes about how men and women should behave). Many children who are born intersex undergo “corrective” surgery, to make them either boys or girls. Such surgeries are usually unnecessary, as they have no therapeutic value, being done only to make the child fit into what is considered “normal.”

The first time the matter of the legal recognition of intersex people was addressed, the ruling (in 2010) was not favourable to RM, an intersex prisoner who had been jailed in a prison for men, who sued the Attorney General seeking judgment on a raft of matters affecting intersex people. The court ruled that intersex people could be categorised as either male or female based on their dominant characteristics.

Four years later (in 2014), Baby A helped set legal precedent in the quest to address the matter of intersex persons in Kenya. In a landmark ruling, the High Court ordered the government to issue Baby A with a birth certificate, and directed the Attorney General to name a body that would conduct a census of intersex Kenyans and develop guidelines and policies for their recognition and support. Next Monday, the taskforce that was formed in 2017 to make the latter two of these directives possible, will release a report with its findings.

RIGHTS

The Taskforce on Policy, Legal, Institutional and Administrative Reforms regarding the Intersex Persons in Kenya chaired by Mbage Njuguna Ng’ang’a of the Kenya Law Reform Commission, presented their report, in which they made several recommendations to safeguard the interests of intersex persons, to the Attorney General in March.

It has made recommendations touching on the health, recognition, documentation, criminal justice affairs and education and awareness as far as intersex people in Kenya are concerned.

The taskforce interviewed 634 respondents, including 40 intersex and 72 people (such as parents, other relatives, partners and allies), who have regular and sustained contact with intersex Kenyans. Taking the higher United Nations estimate of 1.7 per cent, the taskforce estimates that there are 779,414 intersex individuals in Kenya, 77 per cent of whom are aged between 18 and 35 years. Most (71 per cent) of the parents interviewed said that they were aware that their child was intersex at birth.

However, only five per cent of intersex individuals recognised themselves as intersex, while the others were confused about their status, something that was blamed on lack of awareness and lack of information and support. While many intersex individuals had birth certificates, the recorded sex conflicted with their self-recognised sex, and their changes in physical appearance after puberty.

This is perhaps why many intersex individuals said that parents and caregivers should wait for a child to reach puberty before having surgery to assign them a sex done, to allow the child to manifest dominant sex characteristics, and to allow the child reach an age where they could consent to medical interventions.

“Intersex cannot be corrected. A child’s interests should be put first. It is important to understand that unless people stop having children, there will always be children who are born intersex and those children, just like other children have rights.

“And you can’t cure a mother’s distress at having a child who is intersex by cutting the child’s genitals,” James Karanja, an intersex person who runs the Intersex Persons Society of Kenya, and a member of the taskforce, told HealthyNation in an interview last week.